Whitecappers looking to attract younger seniors to the 50+ club

The Chestermere Whitecappers want to expand their membership to include more young seniors.

“It’s a fifty plus club and we need some fifty plus people,” said club member Elaine Peake.

To that end, new Host Coordinator Karen McKee is looking at developing new programing that will attract new members. She has been working for the club since June of this year.

The Whitecappers have about 170 members, 27 of them are lifetime members who are over 85 years of age.

“I would guess the average age is between 75 to 80,” said club President Graham Cox.

McKee said that they need to keep the club rejuvenated and constantly fresh.

“It’s important to get younger members so that we keep the club active,” she said.

Most of the newest members are in their sixties.

“We actually have a few people who are waiting to turn 50 so they can join,” said McKee.

Activities at the club cover a wide range from fun social gatherings, to health and fitness and continuing education.

McKee said that members’ interests vary widely to go along with the programs that are offered.

“You only want to make so many crafts in a lifetime,” she said.

There are members who still quite enjoy crafting and scrapbooking; while there are others who prefer dancing or the social events like coffee hours and the always popular pot luck dinners.

Peake said that the pot luck dinner has been a tradition since the club was created in 1983.

“Pot luck suppers where immediately important,” she said.

“They’re still a huge hit here,” said McKee.

Hosted on the last Tuesday of the month, they are well attended with good food and live entertainment.

“Good food, good dancing and good friendship,” said McKee.

Some of the other Whitecappers activities include a computer class, aquasize classes, bridge and card game nights and crafting, art and quilting nights.

The also host theme nights throughout the year.

“We’re doing Octoberfest this year,” said McKee.

To attract new younger seniors, McKee is working to bring a line dancing class to the club.

“There’ll be salsa line dancing, country line dancing,” she said, “anything you can teach in a line dance.”

Her goal is to make sure that all the activities are inclusive. She wants both singles and couples to feel comfortable coming to Whitecappers activities.

“We actually really encourage the singles,” said McKee, “their social life can get cut down a little bit.”

“We really want them to feel very much included,” she said “and very welcomed.”

The socialization and community of the Whitecappers is what keeps people coming.

“For myself I don’t know what I’d do if I wasn’t going back and forth between the Bay Club and the Whitecappers here,” said Cox.

“I spend a great deal of time here,” he said, “it’s great socialization.”

Peake agrees saying that a good portion of her social life comes from the club.

“There’s nothing else in Chestermere for seniors, there’s no other place for us to go,” said Peake.

Potential new members are invited to attend up to three events for free before joining the club.

There is a $25 annual membership fee.

For more information about the Chestermere Whitecappers or to join the club call (403) 235-2117 or e-mail chestermerewhitecappers@shaw.ca.