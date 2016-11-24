Wine Lottery for Children’s hospital

Coming back for its third year, the wine lottery in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

“We’re…hoping to donate about $2000 to $2500,” said fundraiser organizer Tanya Norton.

Originally the fundraiser was started by Norton for her niece Ava after she was diagnosed with ganglioglioma, tumour in her brain stem when she as three-years-old.

Ava lives with her family in Sherwood Park and was treated at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

The first year of the fundraiser, Norton raised the money to support Ava’s family.

“I did it as a fundraiser to help my sister and brother in-law,” she said, “because he was off work spending time at the hospital.”

She said they raised about $6000 the first year.

Norton had originally only planned on the one fundraiser, especially after Ava’s condition improved and her brother in-law went back to work.

“He’s able to work and they’re ok financially,” she said.

Although her condition has improved, because of the location Ava’s tumour it can’t be completely surgically removed.

“She’s had two surgeries, she’s had radiation, she’s had chemotherapy,” said Norton.

In August 2015 Ava started on a trial drug.

“That kind of kept the tumour at bay,” she said, “she’s still on that today.”

Norton decided to continue running the fundraiser, donating the proceeds to the Stollery where Ava, now seven, was treated.

“It became kind of popular and people where asking about it the next year,” she said.

Having participated in wine lotteries through work, Norton knew that they are very popular, especially in the lead up to the holidays.

“If you win wine you can…enjoy it over the holidays,” said Norton.

She also like that this type of fundraiser allows people to make an impact with a donation that doesn’t break the bank. Something that is particularly important in the current economy.

The way the lottery works is that teams of four people buy into the lottery in one of two ways.

They either pay $100 per team and Norton will purchase the wine or a team can pay $40 and donate four bottles of wine valued at $15 per bottle.

People who wish to participate but don’t have a team can join for $25 or $10 and a $15 bottle of wine and Norton will place them on a team.

After registration ends in early December the draw starts. The names of everyone is placed in the draw.

“Over a week to 10 days I draw names out every day and those people are then out,” she said.

As long as one team member is still in the draw the team is still in.

The last three names drawn make up the first through third place finishing teams.

Norton also has prizes for best team name, first team eliminated and a couple of random draws.

As names are pulled, Norton notifies each team’s captain.

Last year’s lottery had 55 teams with 220 bottles of wine distributed to the winners. The first place team took home 80 of those bottles.

Originally from Grande Prairie and with family in Sherwood Park, Norton has teams from across Alberta register for the wine lottery.

Norton needs registrants to send her the first and last names of all team members, an e-mail address for the team captain, the team name.

She also needs to know which registration fee option the team is using.

To register or for more information e-mail Norton at tanya@brokersarebetter.ca.