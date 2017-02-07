High School sports update

CURLING

Four Chestermere teams competed in the Rocky View Championships last Friday, at the Airdrie Curling Club. The girls team finished second and the Chestermere 2 team took third in the mixed event. Congratulations on all four teams for competing well. This weekend, Chestermere hosts the South Central Zone Championships, for the first time ever. Best of luck to our teams that qualified. They will be battling for a spot in Provincials.

WRESTLING

Congratulations to Ford Witt who won the Golden Bear Invitational, at the University of Alberta, this past weekend. Ford wrestled in the 56 kilogram weight division, which had fourteen wrestlers in it. He dominated his four matches that all resulted in a ten point superiority technical fall, or by a pin, which led him to win the tournament with no points scored against him.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL WINS SILVER MEDAL

Congratulations to the JV Lady Lakers who had a great week of basketball. On Wednesday the girls posted a dominating 65-26 win over WH Croxford. On the weekend they participated in the very tough Holy Trinity Academy tournament, in Okotoks. In the first game the team was up against a very physical and tough Bowness team. The girls were down 10 with 7 minutes left in the game. The team never quit and mounted a furious comeback resulting in a 6 point win. This was and incredible effort by the team. On Saturday the Lady Lakers survived a sluggish first half to defeat the host HTA squad by 18 points. In the finals the girls faced a tough McCoy team from Medicine Hat. The CHS girls were no match for this talented team losing by 29. Players of the game t shirts were awarded to Jenna Merhi, Hannah Harris, and Paula Krizaic. This week the team travels to Springbank for a league game with the Phoenix. On Friday the team travels to Hanna for their invitational tournament and four games against high school competition.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Lakers won their league game, last week, against Croxford High School. The team had a strong showing, with leading scorers Kasey Haasen, Camren Longstaff and Cadence Meszaros. The Lakers also had a season best performance from Natalie McKernon who had 15 assists. The girls then played in the Sir Winston Churchill Rose Tournament in Calgary. Their first game was a tough 57-35 loss against the 4th ranked 4A team in the province, Spruce Grove. The player of the game was Marissa Boisjoli who had her best game since coming back from knee surgery. The second game of the tourney was the fourth meeting of the year against Chinook Coyotes. The Lady Lakers had a strong performance winning 76-46. The player of the game was Katie Smith. High scorers were Camren Longstaff, Kasey Haasen, Noah Harris and Cadence Meszaros, all in double digits. The final game of the Rose tournament was against another competitive 4A team from Edmonton, the O’Leary Spartans. The game was a nail biter and the Lady Lakers earned a one point victory, giving them a 3rd place finish. Noah Harris was player of the game. Kasey Haasen was the leading scorer and rebounder in each game and was chosen as a tournament All-Star. The Lady Lakers have a league game against Springbank on Wednesday and will then play in the Western Canada RIT, this weekend.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

The Varsity Lakers defeated WH Croxford, last week, 84-72 in Rocky View League action. The boys competed in the tough St. Mary’s Tournament. Although they did not win any games, this was valuable experience to help them prepare for playoffs. This week the Lakers host Springbank on Tuesday and are off from tournaments this weekend.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The JV Boys lost their league game last week, against Croxford. This Tuesday the JV Lakers host Springbank in a Rocky View matchup. On the weekend the boys travel to Strathmore to participate in their final invitational tournament.

BADMINTON

Badminton tryouts are talking place until February 16th, at lunch, in the Wilson Gym. See Ms. Everson for more details.