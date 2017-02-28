2016 Mikkelsen award to improve skate park

Avid skateboarder Nathan Hermann, 13, is hoping that soon he will be able to quench his thirst with a new water fountain that he proposed for the Chestermere Skate park.

His proposal for the fountain was the winning entry in the 2016 Dave Mikkelsen Award for Youth.

“I’m pretty happy,” he said.

Hermann wrote in his application that he loves to hang out at the skate park and it would mean a lot to him to be able to help upgrade the park.

Chestermere’s Mayor Patricia Matthews that it is always hard to select one winner from the entries they receive each year.

“Youth in Chestermere are extraordinary thinkers and some of the most impactful projects we’ve had in this community, like the bike park and skateboard park, have come from them,” she said.

She was impressed with Hermann’s entry.

“Mr. Hermann is someone who uses the skateboard park and was forward thinking enough to tie a need for water from the users to a way to keep plastic bottles from littering up the park,” said Matthews.

Hermann attended the Feb. 21 meeting of city council to accept the $1,0000 award which will go towards the cost of installing the water fountain.

Installation of a fountain at the skate park will cost more than the prize money so Hermann is looking to find sponsors from the community to cover the remaining costs.

The Dave Mikklesen Award for Youth was established in 2010 in honour of former Chestermere Mayor Dave Mikkelsen’s dedication to both the City and youth.

“Former Mayor Dave Mikkelesen was the founder of the group connecting youth and Council in Chestermere.

“It’s truly wonderful to see the spirit of that initial connection continue with this award,” said Matthews.

The city is encouraging both youth and youth organizations to start brainstorming ideas for the 2017 award.