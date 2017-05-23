28th Annual Red Ribbon Books Are Out! Get Ready!

Thanks to the hard work of Pat Shaw and her crew, with expertise from Steve Jeffrey, the forty-seven page Red Ribbon Booklet is now available in print at the Library, City Hall and other Chestermere locations. The Red Ribbon competition is part of the Chestermere Country Fair, and entries are taken at the curling rink on the CRCA grounds on Friday September 8th 11am to 6pm ( special regulations for honey, see booklet), and judging takes place that night, then voila, return on Saturday September 9th, at 10am to the curling rink to see what you won!

One special competition featured this year is ‘Make the Same Recipe; Lemon Bars’–here is your sneak preview of the recipe! It is delicious and a favourite of all the Red Ribbon Committee. Try it out and then make it again and enter it into the competition September 8th. Recipe also available on the Country Fair FB page and webpage.

There are 375 classes in which adults and children can enter. In 2016 with thanks to the hard working Sponsor Committee, the prize total given out was over $7000. With that amount attain this year thanks to MANY who have already generously given, there is a good chance you will be taking home some money too– IF you enter the Red Ribbon. Check for the booklet locally as above or online at www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.com and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChestermereCountryFair/ If you want to connect with the Country Fair, don’t miss the mini ‘spring fair’, The Country Connections Friday May 26th (evening) and Saturday, May 27th all day at Camp Chestermere. Lots of things for the whole family and pick up a booklet there. See more at the webpage above.

Get with ‘Putting the Country Back into Community’ by being part of the Red Ribbon Competition!