4th Annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” at St. Gabriel School

St. Gabriel The Archangel Students came out in full force to support the fourth annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” on November 9th. Eleven teams registered for this fun tournament in support of breast cancer. Each team made a minimum donation of $2.00 per player to participate. Of course, many students were very generous in their donations, in turn raising $300 and counting from this event. The games were intense, the crowd was alive and the players were exceptional. A junior high and senior high division was created within the competition. The junior high final was between the teams “Chicks Dig the Digs” and “Tune Squad”. Tune Squad’s power could not be overcome, which led them to the win. Congratulations to Alejandro, Lincoln, Avery, Logan, Alexander, Dominic and Max for claiming the 2017 cup.

The high school final saw a matchup of “I’d Hit That” against a lineup of the ” Pink Crush”. After a great game, The Pink Crush claimed the cup with their powerful serves and hits. Congratulations to Tommy, Kaylie, Zoe, Grace, Ben, Daniel and Jenna. In addition, congratulations to the two spirit team winners: “New Kids on the Block” and “Team Mechele”. A very special thank you to all volunteers and supporters of this great event. Until next year!