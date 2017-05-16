7th Annual Markus Lavallee SGA Cup

A record-breaking fourteen teams participated in the annual SGA Cup on Friday, May 12th. In honor of our former guardian, Markus Lavallee, the games were played with intensity, but most of all enthusiasm and spirit. We were lucky to have the presence and support of Markus’ mother and sister at the event. As always, the only entrance requirement to play in this fun floor hockey tournament was a food item to be donated to the Chestermere Food Bank. This year’s team outfits were simply the best. A special shout out to the Mama Yama’s and the Non Hockey Legends for winning the spirit award.

Congrats to the Non-Prospects for winning Pool A

Their team consisted of Keana, Cooper, Brent, Pierce, Tony, and Gabriel. As well, congratulations to Cheap Shots 4.0 who came in a close second place in the high school division. Of course, our hats are off to the winning alumni team called Total Bro Fest, who won the tournament with their strength and skill. Their team consisted of a group of great guys who helped bring this special event to fruition when they were in a leadership class in grade seven. Congratulations Zach, Ryland, Linden, Nick, Matt, Jordan, Dylan, Spencer and Mark. Special shout out to Mr. Hing for doing such a great job keeping the tournament running smoothly! We are already looking forward to this fun event again next May!