Advance Polls Open Oct. 7

Chestermerians who have made up their minds on who they want at the city council table will be able to cast their vote at the advance polls starting Oct. 7.

The advance polls will be open on Saturday Oct. 7 and Oct. 14 in the Main Hall of the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Voting hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

All eligible voters can choose to cast their vote for mayor and up to six council members.

The advantage to voting early is that lines are shorter at the advance polls than on election day.

To be considered an eligible voter one must be over 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in the province for 6 months prior to Election Day, and live in Chestermere on Election Day.

Voters at both the advance polls and on Election Day Oct. 16 will have to provide identification and sign a declaration that they are eligible to vote in the municipal election.

For more information on the election candidates visit The Anchor online at www.theanchor.ca/tag/election-2017.

For more information on voter eligibility and advance polls visit the city’s election page at www.chestermere.ca/election.