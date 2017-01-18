Alberta Transportation reminds drivers to use caution around intersections

Intersections can be busy places on public roads bringing together cars, bikes and pedestrians and all to frequently a moments inattention can have disastrous consequences.

“Intersections are designed to allow motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to interact with each other safely.

“Ignoring traffic signs or signals, refusing to yield for pedestrians and following too closely are all significant causes of casualty collisions in our province,” said Brian Mason, Minister of Transportation in a press release.

There were 39,791 Albertans injured and 315 killed between 2010 and 2014 in collision in intersections.

With 86 per cent of collisions attributed to driver error, Alberta Transportation is reminding motorists to be cautious around intersections this year.

“Please drive carefully and courteously so everyone gets home safely,” said Mason.

The most common errors include failing to stop at a stop sign, following too closely, failing to yield for a pedestrian and making an unsafe left turn against oncoming traffic.

The left turn is particularly dangerous. It is the most common driver error leading to a casualty collisions in an intersection.

“Never assume the other drivers are always going to do the right thing at an intersection.

“You should always check for vehicles approaching the intersection to make sure they are going to stop completely or yield the right of way,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Alberta RCMP Acting OIC Traffic Services, “safe driving means that we are constantly watching the road and other drivers to avoid dangerous collisions.”

Chestermere RCMP Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz echoes the Inspectors comments.

“Intersections can be hazardous depending on traffic congestion, road conditions, and weather,” said Wielgosz.

He recommends that when approaching an intersection drivers focus on the potential hazards.

“When approaching an intersection it is important to scan ahead to predict traffic signals, identify other motorists in the intersection, pedestrians, and potential hazards,” he said, “Maintaining a safe following distance from other vehicles is also important to permit additional reaction time should a hazard present itself.”

In Chestermere, Wielgosz said that the streets and intersections are generally very safe and are patrolled by RCMP members and community peace officers.

He warns that drivers should take extra caution, depending on weather, traffic, and other road conditions, at some of the main intersections including, Chestermere Boulevard at East Chestermere Drive, West Chestermere Drive, and Rainbow Road.

Other safety tips include reducing and eliminating distractions in the vehicle, being sure to scan ahead, drive defensively to road and weather conditions, maintain safe following distances and plan ahead.

“The higher the risks there are on the road, the slower you should be going,” he said.