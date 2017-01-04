Albertans hard at work this holiday season

While the majority of people have been enjoying the holidays, relaxing with family and friends, many Albertans have been hard at work making that enjoyment possible.

Emergency responders, health care workers, and road crews have been the most notable as Chestermere was hit with significant snow fall just before Christmas.

Often forgotten but just as essential to the holidays are the restaurant and grocery store staff that help to make Christmas parties a success.

“As you enjoy this holiday season, please take time to think about those who are working during this special time of year,” said Alberta Minister of Labour Christina Gray in a press release.

The Alberta Employment Standards Code details the rules to ensure fair treatment of employees that have to work the holidays.

For more information on the eligibility requirements for general holiday pay in Alberta or Alberta’s Employment Standards Code, go to www.work.alberta.ca/es or phone 1-877-427-3731.