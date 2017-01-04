Annual Go Girl program promoting fitness in local girls

The Chestermere Recreation Centre (CRC) will be promoting fitness and confidence in girls at the 10th annual Chestermere Go Girl event Jan. 21.

“It is a great one day event,” said CRC Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

She said that the goal of the program is to promote what girls in the community can do locally to stay fit and healthy.

Some of the activities highlighted in the past have included hip-hop dance classes, yoga, ringette, and even about the benefits of walking in the community.

“Being active doesn’t always have to cost money,” said Klinger.

They are also bringing back guest speaker Alison Springer to talk to the participants.

“We’ve had her three years now and she’s so popular that we just bring her back,” said Klinger.

The annual Go Girl day is hosted by the CRC with the sponsorship of the In Motion Network.

Klinger said that the focus on girls aged 10-16 because studies have shown that boys in that age group tend to be more active.

The program also strives to build up the participant’s confidence and self-esteem.

With the twin goals of fitness and confidence in mind, Klinger chose this year’s theme as “You are Beautiful Inside and Out.”

With inside referring to confidence and self-esteem and outside referring to health and fitness.

“If you look better, feel better you have more confidence,” she said.

The program can accommodate up to 75 girls with past registration numbers usually falling between 50 and 60 participants.

“Our goal this year is to see if we can fill up to the 75,” she said.

A healthy lunch, which will be a build your own salad bar, is provided.

There will also be a selection of smoothies for the girls to try in the morning.

“They can try different smoothies and ones they might want to make at home,” said Klinger.

The cost of the program is $20 and includes lunch and a t-shirt. Go Girl is an all day event starting at 8:45 a.m. and going until 5:15 p.m.

To pre-register go to www.chestermerecrca.com. The pre-registration deadline is Jan. 18th at 5 p.m. however registration will be accepted at the door if the event doesn’t sell out.

For more information or to volunteer e-mail recreation@chestermerecrca.com or call (403) 934-7574.