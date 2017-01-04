Annual Open Farm Days broke attendance records last summer

The numbers are in, close to 18,000 people visited farms across the province this past Aug 20-21, 2016 for the annual Open Farm Days.

“Open Farm Days continues to grow in popularity as Albertans look for unique experiences and opportunities to learn more about the people who put the food on their table,” said Alberta Minister of Culture and Tourism Ricardo Miranda in a press release.

Ninety-two ranches and farms opened their doors to the public for the event.

“Open Farm Days continues to provide a great opportunity to connect with Alberta’s exceptional farmers and learn more about how our food is produced. The event is a showcase highlighting the diversity, sustainability and opportunity for growth in the agriculture sector,” said Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier in a release.

All aspects of Open Farm Days grew last year with 20 more farms participating and 75 per cent more Albertans visiting a farm in 2016 than in 2015.

The purpose of Open Farm Days is to support growth of local food producers and support farm-to-fork tourism opportunities.

The support of these industries can have far reaching effects, supporting economic diversification and creating jobs in agriculture, tourism and culinary sectors.

Alberta Open Farms Days is supported by the provincial government, Ag for Life, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies and Travel Alberta.