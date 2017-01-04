Arctic Cup blows through city

The Chestermere Lakers Atom Tier A and C teams successfully hosted the first annual Atom Arctic Cup Dec. 27-29.

“It went awesome, we had lots of positive feedback,” said Shannon Frohlick, the atom level coordinator with the Chestermere Minor Hockey Association.

The Atom Lakers decided to try their hand hosting a Christmas break tournament because there was ice time available at the recreation centre.

“We thought we’d give it a shot this year, just to see,” she said.

With the success of the tournament organizers plan to make this an annual tournament for the Tier A and C atom teams.

“All the managers…basically want to book their spot for next year already,” said Frohlick, “It was a great tournament.”

Frohlick credits the volunteers, teams and sponsors for making the Atom Arctic Cup so successful.

Along with hosting a great tournament, both the Tier A and C Lakers had success on ice as well with the A’s winning bronze in their division and the C’s winning silver.

“The home teams both did really well,” she said.

“The competition was great, in fact the C side came down to a three-way tie to see who even played for bronze,” said Frohlick.

For full results and more information about the Chestermere Minor Hockey Association tournaments go to cmht.goaline.ca.