Author Leslie Racz speaking at Chestermere Public Library

Local author and patient advocate Leslie Racz will be hosting two speaking events at the Chestermere Public Library to promote her first book, Dr. You.

“I’ll be talking about navigating the healthcare system,” said Racz, “how to find your way through the system and some healthy tips on how to do that.”

She will be speaking, answering questions and signing copies of Dr. You from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Library.

She will have copies of Dr. You for sale at the talks.

Since she released her book just before Christmas, Racz has had an overwhelmingly positive response.

She has sold out of her first print run.

“Within the week of getting them I was totally sold out,” she said.

Racz describes Dr. You as a reference book. In it she offers advice to help people maintain their own health and to help them navigate through the healthcare system when they need it.

One person who has read Dr. You and since become a client of Racz’s said she would have approached her medical appointments differently if she had had the book before she started.

She has 20 years’ experience as an acute care nurse working at the Foothills hospital in Calgary with STARS Air Ambulance as a flight nurse. She has also worked as a massage therapist and cranial sacral therapist before starting on her current career as a patient advocate.

Racz uses the 100 pages of her book to share what she has learned about the healthcare system and how to get the best results as a patient. She tried to write it using simple understandable terms, not medical jargon.

It is important for people to explain their problem or chief complaint in a concise and clear manner.

“So not going on and on about how you ended up falling,” she said, “rather…I had a fall this is what hurts.”

This helps ensure speed and quality of care.

“Getting your problem clearly outlined and getting it out to the doctor immediately,” said Racz.

It is also important to go to the right doctor.

“If you have a fall you go to a walk in that has access to an x-ray,” she said, “if you’ve got stomach pain you’d better be going to emergency.”

Helping people sort out what their problem is and where to go is something she does both in the book and in her patient advocacy.

In addition to her talks at the Library, Racz has booked a table at the Mini Energizer Night at the recreation centre Jan. 11.

Although Racz can’t guarantee that she will have copies of her book available, the delivery of her next print run is scheduled for Jan. 16, she will be accepting pre-orders.

She will also be promoting her talks at the library.

Dr. You is selling for $20 and is available online at Racz’s website www.dryou.me or by calling her at 403-608-3716.

The second edition of the book, complete with full colour, will be available in the spring. She also plans to release it as an eBook later in the year.