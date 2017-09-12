Back to school success

With summer over, kids and teachers in Chestermere are heading back to class where routine, consistency and parental involvement can be the keys to a successful school year.

Teachers provide that consistency and routine at school and rely on parents to continue that in the home.

“It is important that parents establish a routine for their children,” said Rainbow Creek Elementary School Principal Dawn Rife.

“Getting sufficient sleep each night will set students up for success,” she said.

At Rainbow Creek, like all schools, the staff work to create an environment where kids can be successful.

“Our students should know that we want them all to be successful and to feel safe and happy,” said Rife, “the adults in our building are there to help them with their problems no matter how big or how small.”

By starting the school year with these good habits and keeping the lines of communication open, young kids are able to develop the confidence needed to excel in their studies.

“Establishing open lines of communication with the school is another key to a successful year,” said Rife, “if, as a parent/guardian, you have a question, please ask.”

For parents of kids in elementary school encouraging reading every day is important for their development.

“Reading with your child every day is a great way to promote literacy skills, build vocabulary and support active listening, all of which are important for success in school,” she said.