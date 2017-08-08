Be Part of the Action at Chestermere’s Country Fair

There is no better way to experience the excitement of Chestermere’s longest running event than to jump in and be part of the action! You can choose your own level of participation, from a few hours to a year-round position on our planning committee. Either way, it’s a great way to meet people in your community and learn something new.

Here is why long-time volunteer Jen Peddlesden is such a big part of the Fair:

“And you asked why we (our family) and particularly, I, volunteered for Red Ribbon–well, that was a LONG time ago, 1990, the second Fair. I was excited about the ‘bringing the country back to the community” aspect. In 1990 there were many active farms surrounding the Summer Village of Chestermere, so there was a great wealth of agricultural expertise as shown by the fact we had a grain show that was within the Red Ribbon for many years. I believe that this aspect enriched our ‘urban’ Chestermere life–and though we may have lost some of that input from the farm community, it is wonderful to see how many Chestermere people and Rocky View people come and show their home made and home grown items. One Fair at a time, we are “Putting the Country back into Community” here at the Red Ribbon.”

As you read, the Fair is about community, and we want you to be included. We have jobs for all skill sets, even the kids can help! Everything takes place at the Chestermere Regional Community Centre. We need help with pie making for the charity pie auction on Wednesday evening, September 6, for setup, helping with pies and cleanup. Next is setup in the curling rink on Thursday evening, September 7th. You can bring the kids and help with skirting tables and setting out the signs. It’s easy for even little ones. Friday, September 8 is entry take-in. It’s a very busy time, so lots of help is needed taking entries into the curling rink starting 11:00am until 6:30pm. Older kids are welcome to help. On Friday evening, the action heats up as adult volunteers are needed to be judge’s helpers (and maybe even sample and help judge), place ribbons and document the winners. This can be a late night! Saturday starting 10:00am is when all the competitors come to check out how their entries did and pickup prizes. After 5:00pm, when all the entries have been collected, the clean up begins! Any many hands makes light work. New this year is the Fall Supper at 5:00pm where the Family Grand Aggregate, Section trophy winners and the school with the most entries will be announced. The charity pie auction will take place immediately following the awards. As you can see, there are lots of different activities, all of which need a few helping hands. If you are interested in a year-round position on the committee, we would love to have you! We need help with producing and distrubiting the booklet, contacting sponsors and judges, coordinating volunteers, and much more. And yes, you can still enter the Red Ribbon competition yourself if you are a volunteer.

To volunteer, use our online signup sheet at www.volunteersignup.org/HFQKE or call Pat Shaw 403-273-5108 for more information.

To access a digital copy of the 2017 Country Fair Booklet visit www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.com/country-fair, or our Facebook page.