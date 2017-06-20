Belle’s Tea Party casts spell over young attendees

Led by Belle from Beauty and the Beast Fame, about 50 young readers were served up high tea at the Chestermere Public Library Saturday.

About 50 young revellers came dressed in full costume to take a spot and indulge in finger foods befitting of a princess. And of course, Snow White and other characters from Disney’s enchanted world also made appearances.

According to Cathy Burness, the library’s assistant director, demand for the annual event was so high that the library had to sell tickets for this year’s event — which were promptly sold out. According to Burness the event keeps gaining in popularity each year.

Although it was previously free, the imposition of a small surcharge did nothing to dampen enthusiasm. “It’s just a fun time for everyone,” she said.

Young Cassidy Sorbie seemed enthralled to meet her idol, Snow White. And of course, the star of the show, Belle herself led of cast of helpers from the storybooks to serve each guest individually.

In addition to sparking their imaginations, the event also helps to raise awareness of the library and instil a love of reading and storytelling among the community’s youngest members. Not surprising, the overwhelming majority of patrons were young girls.

The event was also an exercise in etiquette, with the youngsters taught how to place their napkins on their laps and properly sip their orange pekoe on fine china and silverware.

Local MLA Leela Aheer and her son Akesh provided the entertainment.

Proceeds went to cover costs, with the surplus going to the library fund.