Birth Forest Registration Deadline extended

With lots of room left, the city has extended the registration deadline for the 2017 Chestermere Birth Forest to Sept. 15.

The Birth Forest gives Chestermere families the opportunity to sponsor a tree to celebrate the children born in the city over the last year.

“It’s such a great program,” said Chestermere resident Janelle Sandboe who planted a tree last year for her 18-month old daughter Rory.

In addition to sponsoring the tree, families get to come out and plant their tree in the birth forest at the bike park on Sept. 27.

“It’s…quite a fun event,” said Chestermere Parks Department Gardening Lead Hand Alison Ciupa.

The city will have the site prepared in advance, keeping the digging to a minimum for the families.

“All they do is pick out a tree, plunk it in the hole,” said Ciupa.

This year there is room for up to 20 families to participate on the program. There is still plenty of spaces open for families to register.

Registration forms are available online at www.chestermere.ca/198/Birth-Forest. Completed forms as well as the $40 fee can be dropped off at either city hall or the public works building.

Correction

In the Sept. 7 edition of the Anchor, the original deadline for the birth forest registration in the story City getting ready to commemorate some of its youngest citizens with Birth Forest was incorrectly given as Aug. 09 the date should have read as Sept. 09. The Anchor regrets this error.