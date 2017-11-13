Blood donor clinics need your help

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Canadian Blood Services, I’d like to invite the residents of Chestermere community to come and join us at our next blood donor clinics taking place on Wednesday, November 22 and Friday, November 24.

While all blood types are needed, O-negative blood is in particular demand by hospitals because it is the only type compatible with all other blood types. O-negative blood is used in the most critical situations. When seconds count and somebody’s life is on the line, there’s no time to check their blood type. In an emergency, all patients can receive O-negative blood.

What many people may not know is that every year, close to 40 per cent of all blood donors stop donating for 12 months or more for a number of reasons. Patients, however, continue to need blood for treatment of various medical conditions. With its limited shelf life, blood is in constant demand.

One in two Canadians is eligible to give blood; however, last year only one in 60 eligible people actually donated.

We need your help to fill 300 appointments in Chestermere this November. I hope that existing donors will carry on assisting their neighbours, and I encourage those in the area who have never donated to book their first appointment.

Canadian Blood Services’ clinics operate once every 8 to 12 weeks in our community. Please make an appointment to give blood by downloading the GiveBlood app, or visiting blood.ca.

Somewhere, a patient and their family will be thankful!

Lisa Castro, Territory Manager, Canadian Blood Services