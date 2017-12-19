Body found South of Chestermere identified as Jammie Lee Miller

Strathmore RCMP have identified the deceased male found south of Chestermere on Dec. 6 as 27-year-old Calgarian Jammie Lee Miller.

Police released the identity after an autopsy was completed on Dec. 8 by the Calgary Medical Examiners Office.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been established and police are waiting on the results of further tests to make that determination.

RCMP continue to investigate the death and are seeking the public’s help to determine the circumstances leading up to Miller’s death.

They are particularly interested to hear from anyone with on Miller’s movements prior to the discovery of his body on December 6 near the intersection of Range Road 282 and Township Road 232.

“We are hoping to hear from anyone that was in contact with Jammie Miller between 9:00 pm on Monday, December 4th to 8:00 am on Wednesday, December 6,” said RCMP Media Contact Cpl. Curtis Peters in a press release.

“Finding out his whereabouts and actions leading up to his death will help us to determine what happened and bring closure to his family,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how).