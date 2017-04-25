Bringing Home the Bacon

Chestermere’s Cadet corps is using social media and the near universal love of bacon to fundraise this spring.

“Most people really enjoy bacon,” said 3125 Calgary Highlanders Army Cadets, Chestermere Parent Committee President Denise Roussel.

“We wanted to do something different that would appeal more to the masses,” she said.

They started the fundraiser started the week of April 10 and goes until May 1. While they have been focused primarily on selling to friends and family, they are happy to sell to anyone in the community who is interested.

The cadets have partnered with Pre-Pak Meats, a family business in Calgary, to purchase the bacon for the fundraiser.

While the corps came up with the idea to sell back in January, they have been waiting for the price to come down before kicking of the fundraiser.

“The price of bacon was very high during the first few months of this year.

“We wanted to offer it to the community at a good fair price but still realizing a decent profit for our cadet program,” she said.

They are selling thick cut maple smoked bacon for $55 per 11 lbs box.

“To date we are very happy with the response,” said Roussel, “we are ahead of our expected target as well.”

They have set a fundraising goal of $1,500 after expenses. If they reach their goal this will be the corps second largest fundraiser for the year.

There largest fundraiser was their annual bottle drive which also happened in April.

“The community was very supportive and we were happy to make just under $3000,” said Roussel.

Along with other fundraisers, Roussel said the corps would like to reach a fundraising total of $5000 for the year.

“We officially finish up our Cadet year at the beginning of June.,” she said.

One of the fundraising ideas they are considering is volunteering to help clean up after the new summer country music festival that is being organized by Chestermerian Alex Halat for July.

They may also host another paint night which is generally a small fundraiser.

Roussel said that the corps is also exploring the possibility of corporate sponsorship.

“We are very open to partnering up with an organization to support our youth,” she said.

Cadets programs, whether army navy or air force, are funded by the Canadian Forces. This money covers most of the costs for the weekend activities and excursions the cadets get to participate in.

“Our cadets have the opportunity to go on field excursions over the course of a weekend where they sleep in tents in the winter,” said Roussel.

Unfortunately, the cadets have expenses that aren’t covered by the federal funding.

The money raised by this and other fundraisers is used to cover equipment, uniform and rent at Camp Chestermere.

“Equipment for these excursions is very expensive and is greatly needed and usually has to be replaced frequently,” she said.

People looking to purchase bacon from the scouts can contact them at 3125executivecommittee@gmail.com .