Calling All Christmas Superheroes

The Cheadle Community Club is looking to bring the community together with their second annual Cheadle Children’s Superhero Christmas Party on Dec. 9.

“As organizers of the event, the best part is… creating special memories and moments for the grandparents, parents and children,” said Cheadle Community Club President Jane Mitton.

The goal of the party it to bring the surrounding communities of Cheadle, Strathmore, Langdon, Speargrass, Carseland and Lyalta together for a fun filled afternoon.

“The purpose of this event is to raise awareness and enhance community spirit within the hamlet of Cheadle,” said Mitton.

If ticket sales are any indication, the club has succeeded in this goal. The party has already sold out.

Mitton said that she is expecting about 100 children plus their parents for the party.

The Christmas party will see kids aged from 1 month to 12 years old dress up either as their favourite superhero or a hero of their own creation and enjoy an afternoon of Christmas fun, complete with a visit from Santa.

“All children are encouraged to use their imagination and dress up like any superhero they desire,” said Mitton.

Running from 1-4:30 p.m., the party includes a bouncy house, Christmas craft station, music, and sleigh rides.

Mitton said that there will also be, “appearances by a few local super heroes and of course Mr. Claus himself.”

That visit with Santa was the stand out favourite part of last year’s Christmas party said Mitton.

“They were each given the opportunity to sit on his knee for a photo as well as be handed the present, which brought big smiles and bright eyes,” she said.

After Santa, she said the music and dancing was a close second for favourite activity last year.

Mitton said that the party has only been possible thanks to the support of the community.

“Plenty of residents have graciously donated their time and efforts to make this event a memorable one for the children and their parents,” she said.

In particular Mitton is grateful to the Strathmore and Cheadle Lions clubs for their support of the event.

Tickets to the party were sold through Eventbrite costing $3. All party goers are also encouraged to bring a donation for the Veterans Food Bank.