Allison Sos competes in the women’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by [caption id="attachment_18442" align="aligncenter" width="452"] Jarrett Scribner competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Connor Burns competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Chris Wolter competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Keenan Flegel competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
[/caption]