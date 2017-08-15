    Home / News / Local News / Canadian Wakesurf Nationals

    Canadian Wakesurf Nationals

    Posted on August 15, 2017
    Wake Surfing_B1J3206

    Allison Sos competes in the women’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by [caption id="attachment_18442" align="aligncenter" width="452"]Wake Surfing_B1J3276 Jarrett Scribner competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Wake Surfing_B1J3374

    Connor Burns competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Wake Surfing_B1J3477

    Chris Wolter competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Wake Surfing_B1J3734

    Keenan Flegel competes in the men’s professional surf category at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals held at Camp Chestermere Aug. 11-13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

