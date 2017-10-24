Celebrating the best businesses in Chestermere

The Chestermere Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Business Awards Oct. 20.

“Congratulations and good job to everybody that did get nominated,” said Chestermere Chamber of Commerce President Frank Lavallee.

The dinner and awards evening, hosted at Lakeside Golf Course, brought out more than 40 people, about the same number of attendees as last year’s event.

“There was really good turn out,” he said.

The evening started out with a prosecco reception and a roast beef buffet dinner that nearly stole the show.

“I heard a lot of compliments about the food,” said Lavallee, “everybody loved the food.”

Following dinner, Lavallee and the evening’s entertainer, Ken Valgardson handed out the awards celebrating local businesses for their success this past year.

Businesses were nominated by their customers with the winners voted for by residents.

This year’s Business Awards winners were: Inner Focus Yoga-Community Spirit Award Small Business, Chestermere Landing/Dockside-Community Spirit Award Large Business, Waiting Room Café-Business of the year 3+ years Small Business, Chestermere Life Path Wellness-Business of the year 3+ years Large Business, Twirl Dance Studio-Business of the year 3- years, and No Frill’s for Business Leader.

The evening ended with about a 45-minute stand-up comedy set by Valgardson.

“It was funny,” said Lavallee.

“Just a good way to end the evening,” he said.

With the night’s success, Lavallee is hoping that the chamber will be able to grow and attract more members from word of mouth endorsements by the people who attended.

“It just gets more people excited,” he said.

In addition to fun events and recognition, Lavallee said that the benefit of being a member of the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce comes from the networking and promotional opportunitiesC