CFS hiring eight new firefighters

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) is hiring eight new full time firefighters to replace the part time positions on the department.

Fire Chief Brian Pomrenke said that the change comes as they review how the department has evolved and where they want to take it.

“It’s to be able to excel at what we do,” he said.

Part of the review process was to look for efficiencies that can be created within the fire service, such as becoming an exclusively full time staffed department.

Pomrenke said that the public shouldn’t notice any changes as the department brings on the new staff starting March 1.

“Our level of service is going to stay the same,” he said.

“If anything we’re going to see an increase in the level of service,” said Pomrenke.

The advantage to making these changes come from the consistency in staffing and the tighter synergy of each shift.

“What you’ll benefit out of that would be your level of training that you can achieve,” he said.

They were recruiting for certified firefighters that would be able to step into the roll with CFS quickly.

Pomrenke said that they received a large response from across the county when they opened the recruitment process.

The posting for the eight full time firefighters closed on Feb. 9.