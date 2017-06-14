Chesrermere vodka maker is shaken, not stirred by prestigious international award

James Bond may like his martinis shaken, but a local vodka distributor is feeling absoutly smoothed over by his win at a prestigious international tasting competition.

But a Chestermere vodka brand may soon be showing up in bars, restaurants and liquor stores around town if a local entrepreneur has his way.

Edge FX vodka, a brand owned exclusively by Chestermere resident by Shaveen Bali, took the overall Platinum medal for vodka at the annual SIP Awards Spirits competition in Newport Beach. The judging took place in May but the results were only announced on June 6th.

“I always had a dream and a vision of making my own brand of vodka, however wanted to meet a regular consumer’s wants.”

Edge FX beat out a field of brands that included more well known favourites such as Smirnoff, Absolut and Polar Ice costing up to three times more. It was the largest blind tasting competition since the awards were first held in 2009, 673 spirit brands and 118 consumer judges.

It is now considered for qualification for the 2018 Consumers Choice Awards, an even higher level of certification.

Bali says the accolade is important for his new brand given that it is a blind test distinguished solely on the merits of taste, aroma, and finish by unbiased consumers. The SIP competition distinguishes itself as the only international spirits competition enlisting consumers as judges.

So what makes Edge FX special? It’s actually made in the Champagne region of France. Bali says he opted for a mass produced product over a craft distilled spirit to make in more affordable for consumers.

Despite its relatively low price — about $20 US a bottle — it’s produced from 100% French winter wheat in northern France, six times distilled and three times master filtered with charcoal to remove impurities and give it a smoother taste. Most commercial vodkas are distilled two or three times and ‘polished’ once because the extra distilling reduces yields while increasing costs.

The vodka gets its smooth and neutral taste from the charcoal filtration and oxygenation. The charcoal penetrates the molecules of the ethanol, cleaning it from the inside out.

Together with the oxygenation process, Edge claims the aldehydes responsible for the mouth burning sensation typically associated with harsher tasting spirits are oxidized and naturally age the vodka to give it a smoother taste. The company claims this creates a spirit that not only can be used for mixing, but is neutral enough to take as a shot or martini.

Edge FX features a diamond patterned bottle — also considered a luxury item in the distilling world. Bali said he’s happy with the results.

“After doing much research and tastings we created a smooth and neutral tasting vodka. The vodka is from France, region of Champagne but is locally owned and imported by a Chestermere based business,” he said.

“Many Solo liquors, COOP Wine Beer Spirits, Liquor Planet and many others carry it now. In Chestermere Global liquor sells it and I believe NECs liquor, and Moes Liquor will be getting it in soon. Lakeside bar and grill has it as well.”

In its marketing materials the company is stressing its “high quality, low price and classy look.” In addition to Canada and the US, its looking to open markets in France, Poland, Russia, Ukraine and Australia.