Chestermere Boat Launch Set to Open May 5

City staff have been hard at work preparing for the opening of the boat launch May 5.

“Each spring, we hire our seasonal boat launch operators, ensure they are trained, review new information about aquatic invasive species, ensure the boat launch building is ready for use and perform any necessary maintenance,” said City of Chestermere Community Recreation Coordinator Kate Richards.

She said that they have also been working in collaboration with the Western Irrigation District to ensure that the lake will have been refilled by the launch’s opening day.

Coinciding with the launch’s opening, the city has introduced a new fee structure.

“We have added a new rate for open bow boats, $10.00/day for boats under 15hp and under 16 feet,” said Richards.

Use of the launch is still free to residents as long as they have their city issued decal.

These decals area available at city hall until May 4 and will be available at the boat launch after that.

With the return of spring weather and the opening of the launch both Richards and Chestermere Fire Services are reminding people to play safely on the lake this year.

“We would like to remind all boaters to ensure all users have lifejackets and be mindful of the 15 km speed limit on the North end of the Lake,” she said.

This speed limit is in effect due to the higher usage of the north end of the lake by people using kayaks, canoes and paddle boards, “which can be easily disrupted by boat wakes,” said Richards.

Chestermere Fire Services (CFS) Captain Brent Paquette stresses that the three most important things boaters need to do to stay safe this year is wear their personal Flotation Devices (PFD), not drink alcohol while boating and to share the lake responsibly with everyone.

“There’s lots of activities that are going on out there,” he said.

Last year CFS had performed several rescues, luckily none were life threatening incidents.

“Some sail boats tipped over, we were out for a paddle boarder incident but there was nothing that was really life threatening that happened last year,” said Paquette, “we’re very fortunate that it was a fairly safe year.”

They are hoping for another safe year this year.

To help facilitate safety, Paquette said that CFS is happy to give boaters both new and experienced any information about safe boating practices that they could need.

One surprising and often overlooked fact is that non-motorized water craft, including paddle boards, need to have lights.

“They do need some type of light,” he said.

“Technically they need a light that is 360 degrees,”

With the increase in popularity of self-propelled boats, and especially their use around dusk, it is very important to have lights to prevent collision between them and motorized craft.

Along with personal safety, boaters also need to be aware of environmental safety.

“If you know that you have been in an infected body of water, do not launch your boat in Chestermere Lake,” said Richards.

“In addition, everyone should clean, drain, and dry all vehicles and equipment,” she said.

For more information on Chestermere’s boat launch go to www.chestermere.ca/109/Boat-Launch.