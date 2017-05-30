Chestermere cadet awarded Legion Medal of Excellence

A Chestermere cadet has been awarded the presitigious Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence Award.

Carter Dale, a local resident, was granted the honour at the third annual review of the Canadian Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadets at the Mewata Armouries in Calgary on Sunday.

According to Jim George, the Legion’s vice-president of 286 Cadet Liason, the award is presented to cadets who have displayed excellence in citizenship outside of the cadet program.

Dale was cheered on by members of his family.

The ceremonial review saw the four Calgary Highlanders Regiment affiliated Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps — 2137 Calgary, 3016 Airdrie, 3125 Chestermere, and 2383 High River — march to review accomplishments of the past year.

This year, the corps had Brigadier-General (Ret’d) R.R Romses, Colonel Commandant Royal Canadian Army Cadets, as their Reviewing Officer. With him in the reviewing party will be Lieutenant Colonel K.W. Clapperton, the Commanding Officer of the Calgary Highlander Regiment.

General Romses grew up in Lethbridge, Alberta and began his military service as an army cadet in 1966. He attended Vernon Army Cadet Camp for two summers the second of which he was selected as the Cadet Parade Commander.

Caption: Carter Dale recieves the Legion Medal of Excellence Award from Royal Canadian Legion Member Jim George at the Mewata Armoury in Calgary on Sunday, May 28.