The Chestermere Country Fair kicked off with the ever popular parade with floats, classic cars, music and candy for the kids. Photo submitted by Marla Forth
Fair goers look through the myriad of entries in the Red Ribbon Competition at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Christine LeBlanc, 16 competes against her brother, Tristan, 12, at the ever popular zucchini car races at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Trista McDonald, 6, climbed down the obstacle course at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Fair goers get a ride with the tractor at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
A rider competes in the annual Fun Riders Gymkhana at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
