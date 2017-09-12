    Home / News / Local News / Chestermere Country Fair

    Chestermere Country Fair

    Posted on September 12, 2017
    The Chestermere Country Fair kicked off with the ever popular parade with floats, classic cars, music and candy for the kids. Photo submitted by Marla Forth

    Fair goers look through the myriad of entries in the Red Ribbon Competition at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Christine LeBlanc, 16 competes against her brother, Tristan, 12, at the ever popular zucchini car races at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Trista McDonald, 6, climbed down the obstacle course at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Fair goers get a ride with the tractor at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    A rider competes in the annual Fun Riders Gymkhana at the annual Country Fair Sept. 9. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

