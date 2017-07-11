Chestermere Couple run their 75th Marathon to Celebrate Canada Day

To celebrate Canada Day Bobbi and Craig Skrynyk ran their 75th of 100 marathons they plan to run as a couple.

Particularly fitting for the day, their combined total was 150 marathons for Canada 150.

“Although we completed 150 half marathons in total together, it was actually Bobbi that completed the 150th,” said Craig.

“It felt very special sharing the 150 milestone with Canada’s 150th,” he said.

Prior to the start of the race, organizers took a moment to announce to the runners the milestone that the couple was about to reach.

Joining them for the marathon was another running friend of theirs and the Skrynyk’s were joined by their kids and some friends who ran the 5k race.

“It was great to have them cheering us to the finish line,” said Craig.

“Our kids did very well, representing Chestermere with a 3rd and 14th place finish out of 126 runners,” he said.

Despite the warm humid weather, conditions that neither runner find ideal, the couple were happy with their finishes.

“Although Bobbi and I didn’t actually run the race together, one of our running friends ran the first 11k with me and the final 10k with Bobbi – which was kind of neat as it linked us together,” said Craig.

They were happy to have missed the powerful storms that crossed southern Alberta in the afternoon.

With this marathon done, their ultimate goal of 100 half marathons is in sight.

“Now that we are three quarters of the way there, it feels that that end goal is within reach.

“We have completed the most recent 25 half marathons in just over two years,” said Craig, “We only have 25 to go.”