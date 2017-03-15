Chestermere Families invited to Come Try Ringette

Local kids looking to try a new sport are being invited to Come Try Ringette by Ringette Alberta and the Indus Ringette Association March 26.

“I joined ringette as an adult 4 years ago and really wish I’d found it as a youth,” said organizer Lesley Bentein, “it certainly might have given me a healthier outlet as a teen and what parent doesn’t want that.”

The free event will be hosted at the Indus arena for kids 16 and under who are interested in learning about ringette or would like to join one of the Indus Ringette Association’s teams.

“We currently have about 110 players and are always looking to grow.” said Bentein, “we can easily accept about 10-20 new players.”

Currently Indus Ringette has nine teams ranging from active start through U10, U12, U14 and U16 teams.

At the event, kids and their families will have the opportunity to join current players on the ice, meet the coaches and come see what ringette is all about.

“The event will likely begin and end with one of our game day cheers.

“The kids will get to skate, play games and participate in relays while learning some important skills used in ringette,” she said.

Once the kids are done skating, they will be able to warm up with cookies and hot chocolate while they and their parents can get any additional information they need about the sport, the association and the playing season.

There will also be a draw for 50 per cent off registration fees for anyone who signs up to play in next year’s season within 24 hours of the event.

Bentein said that the event will be a fun non-committal way to learn about ringette and dispel some myths of the game.

The biggest myth is that ringette is just for girls. While it is true that most ringette players are girls, everyone is welcome to play said Bentein.

Often thought of as hockey for girls, Bentein said that ringette actually has more in common with lacrosse and basketball terms of its offensive and defensive strategy and gameplay and it is a very fast game to play.

“Ringette has earned the bragging rights of being called the fastest game on ice,” she said.

Ringette promotes participation and teamwork. Bentein explained that the rules of play require cooperation, such as passing among teammates.

“Another advantage is that the rules of ringette are focused on safety with no intentional body contact allowed,” she said.

Playing ringette has a number of advantages said Bentein,

“The friendships that these kids foster are often outside of their school peer groups and can provide them a healthy reason to love winter,” she said, “parents will love watching their kids stretch and grow and can enjoy cheering them on in the stands.”

The ringette season starts in September goes until March.

Players with the Indus Ringette Association teams will be on the ice between one to three times per week for regular league play and practices with the option to participate in tournaments throughout the season.

While based in Indus, the Indus Ringette Association draws its players from Chestermere, Langdon, Indus and Dewinton.

“Sixty-five per cent of our players are from Chestermere,” said Bentein.

Come Try Ringette is a free event but participants are required to register at www.cometryringette.ca. There is a link to the event on the Alberta page.