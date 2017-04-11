Chestermere High Athletics April 13

BADMINTON TEAM “3-PEATS”

Congratulations to the badminton team who earned their 3rd consecutive Rocky View Divisional Championship. This is unparalleled, at CHS, and due to the hard work of coaches Ms. Everson and Mr. Massig, as well as all the hard work of the entire team. The following students finished in the top three, at the tournament. The top two have qualified for the South Central Zone Championship.

Seniors Girls singles Gold- Elizabeth Tang Bronze- Braeden Bennett Boys singles Gold- Kevin Luu Silver- Ben Thompson Boys doubles Gold-Garret Letain and Rob Butterwick Silver- Amrit Saini and Steve Burness Mixed doubles Gold- Cat Golden and Colton Marchinko Intermediate Girls singles Gold- Stephanie Demeules Boys singles Gold- Jäger Poffenroth Mixed doubles Silver- Cadence Meszaros and Mo Arif

RUGBY/ SOCCER

The girls and boys rugby teams and the boys soccer team are working hard, with pre-season training, to prepare for their season. Hopefully we will have more information the next few weeks.



OLIVIA ARMSTRONG SHOOTING STARS 3 POINT CHAMPION

I neglected to mention two weeks ago that Olivia Armstrong was also a 3 Point champion at the Shooting Stars Showcase. Congratulations, Olivia.