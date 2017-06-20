Chestermere High School Athletics

The 2016-2017 athletics’ season is now over. It has been a great year and we hope for more next year. Best wishes to all of our graduating seniors. Have a great summer, everyone.

THEME POSTERS

At our awards night we unveiled 14 3′ by 6′ posters showcasing our athletes and the different sports that our school participates in. Each poster represents a different sport and theme and has one or more pictures of current or past athletes. They will be permanently mounted in the gym during the summer. Thanks to Platinum Photography for doing these and thanks for the CHSPAA for sponsoring these posters.