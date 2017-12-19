Chestermere High School Athletics – Dec 18

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2017

Our four basketball teams have been very busy. All teams play their final league game, this week, before the holiday break. Best wishes to everyone for a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL.

The Varsity boys had a busy week. On Wednesday they were at home against a tough Cochrane team. The bigger Cochrane team pulled away for a 86-65 win. On the weekend they were at the Bert Church invitational. They lost Thursday to Strathcona Christian. On Friday the Lakers posted a come from behind victory against the Vikings from Crescent Heights. The boys had a strong second half led by Brett Russell who scored 3 quick 3 pointers and some awesome press defense, holding the Vikings to just 4 points in the third quarter. Devyn Young had an awesome game with 15 hard fought points and his hard work on the defensive side of the ball. Brett scored 18, all from beyond the arc. On Saturday they came up against a scrappy Strathmore team losing 71-50. The Lakers play in Airdrie, against WH Croxford, on Wednesday before they head into the holiday break.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Varsity Lakers played their first league game against Cochrane last week. The team had a strong game winning 87-28. Kendall Russell was high scorer with 21 points. Natalie McKernon, Marissa Boisjoli, Camren Longstaff and Cadence Mezaros all scored in double digits. The team had a mini tournament on the weekend, playing Foothills Composite in the first game. It was their best game of the year as they took Foothills into overtime but lost by a score of 61-55. Marissa Boisjoli had 19 points and Camren Longstaff had 18. Kasey Haasen was the top rebounder with 12 in the game. The next game was against the Chinook Coyotes from Lethbridge. Another strong showing for the Lakers, as they beat Chinook 83-30. Carley Smigel was the high scorer with 20 points. Kasey Haasen had another double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Camren and Marissa also scored in double digits in the game. Saturday the Lakers played Chinook once more. They came out ahead by a score of 65-38. Kendall Russell was top scorer with 15 points and Camren Longstaff chipped in with 12 points. The team plays their first league game at home on Tuesday against Croxford at 7:45 pm.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

This week the boys matched up in their home opener against Cochrane. The Cobras have been a powerhouse at the JV level the last 2 years, so the Lakers had their hands full. Shaking off a sluggish start, the Lakers managed to trail by only 7 at the half. Cochrane pushed the lead to double digits in the middle of the fourth quarter. A great run by the Lakers cut the lead to 2 possessions but couldn’t get any closer. The final score was 74-62. Despite the loss, Coach Turgeon was happy with the effort against a tough opponent. The Lakers were led by Logan Bennett with 22 points and Malik Meddeb with 14 points. This week the Lakers travel to Airdrie to take on the WH Croxford Cavaliers in their last action before the Christmas break.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Girls opened their league season with a trip to Cochrane to take on the Cobras. The Cobras are always tough and have been our closest rivals the past two years. The team worked hard but the Cobras were too strong and won 64-41. The girls have their home league opener this week against a tough WH Croxford team, before enjoying the holiday break.