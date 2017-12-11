Chestermere High School Athletics – December 11

It was a busy week with all basketball teams in action as well as the football awards night taking place.

COWBOYS AWARDS NIGHT

The Cowboys Awards Night took place last Wednesday. A large crowd was in attendance. Presentations were made to all players, managers, award winners, and coaches as well as to parents Si Currey and Elisa Hides. Everyone enjoyed a nice meal and the highlight video. Thanks to all those who helped organize the event. Congratulations to all award winners.

COWBOYS MINOR-MEYERS MOST INSPIRATIONAL

On behalf of sponsor, Norm Minor, we were please to present the Most Inspirational Award to senior, Taryn Smyth. Congratulations to Taryn who has had an outstanding three year Cowboys’ career.

COWBOYS UTLEY-DEETER MVP

Don Deeter and I were pleased to present our MVP award to senior, Alen Cekic, who has had an exceptional career with the Cowboys.

ROCKY VIEW LEAGUE AWARD WINNERS

Congratulations to Alen Cekic, Reid McRuvie and Roy Outh who were all selected as Rocky View League All-stars. Graham Litwiler was named as the league Heart Award winner.

COWBOYS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

The three players of the year are as follows: Offensive-Roy Outh, Defensive-Shaughn Boutlilier, Reid McRuvie.

Congratulations to all three on their terrific season.

COWBOYS TEAM AWARDS

The following awards were also presented: Rookie of the Year- Nathan Porterfield, Most Improved-Jaden Hiebert/ Dakota Konschuh, Special Teams-Blair Rota, Best Teammate-Cory Alm, Coaches Hustle-Graham Litwiler/ Kyle Bradley. Congrats to all award winners.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL.

The Varsity Girls team played in the very competitive Cardston tournament on the weekend. In the first game the team played the 4A, Magrath Pandas. It was a defensive battle that had Magrath winning 48-36. Marissa Boisjoli was the top scorer with 9 points. The Lady Lakers then went on to play Catholic Central from Lethbridge. The Lakers came up on top 63-53. Kendall Russell had 18 points and Camren Longstaff chipped in with 14 points. The final game of the weekend was the Consolation Final against LCI again from Lethbridge. The Lakers lost by a score of 42-69. Cole Isbister was high scorer with 12 points. Next weekend the Lakers are in the Foothills tournament in Okotoks.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The varsity boys were in Canmore for the Rocky Mountain Classic this weekend and had some success early in the tournament. The Lakers had victories over Our Lady of the Snows from Canmore and Bow Valley on the way to the finals where they ran into a very strong Canmore team. Canmore got the better of the Lakers but it was a successful tournament for the Lakers and showed us the level we need to get to. This week the Lakers host Cochrane in Rocky View league action.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The JV boys had a busy week first defeating Beiseker in league action 71-31. On the weekend the team competed in the Holy Trinity tournament in Okotoks. In the first game the Lakers shrugged off a sluggish start to post a 60-44 victory over the McCoy Colts. Malek Meddeb led the team with 14 points. In the semifinals, the Lakers played a tough St. Francis Xavier team out of Edmonton. Despite being overmatched in size and age, the Lakers were tied with the Rams with under 3 minutes to go, losing 79-69. Meddeb was named POG with 20 points. In the 3rd place game the Lakers beat M.E. Lazerte 84-50. Ben Bitzen was named POG and Meddeb was named a tournament All-Star. This week the Lakers have a big challenge in the form of the Cochrane Cobras. The home opener is on Wednesday at 6:00.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Chestermere Lakers JV Girls played Beiseker on Tuesday and came away with a win, which was a great way to prepare the team for the very tough Western Canada Redhawks Invitational Tournament over the weekend, where the girls played Centennial (Calgary), Jasper Place (Edmonton), and Lindsay Thurber (Red Deer). Players of the game were Emma Tanner, Alysha Matchett, and Kiah Isbister, with honourable mentions to Kassandra Nyenhuis and Hailey Baylee. We are looking forward to a competitive league game against Cochrane this Wednesday, 6:00PM in Cochrane.

GRAHAM LITWILER

Congratulations to Cowboys’ senior, Graham Litwiler, who played in the ABC Border Bowl all-star football game this past weekend. Graham helped Team Alberta beat Team BC, 28-7, with two catches as a receiver. Congratulations Graham.