Chestermere High School Athletics – Feb 20

LADY LAKERS INVITATIONAL

CHS will host their 34th annual Lady Lakers Invitational on February 23-25. Come out and support these teams in their last tournament before playoffs start. The Varsity team have games on Thursday at 6:00, Friday at 10:30 am and Saturday at 7:00. The JV Girls play on Thursday at 7:45, Friday at 5:00 and on Saturday at 10:15 am and 5:15 . We have some competitive teams and it should be a great tournament.

SUPPORT OF WHEATLAND CRISIS SOCIETY

The JV and Senior teams are supporting the Strathmore Shelter of the Wheatland Crisis Society, at the Lady Lakers Invitational. The team and parents are asking for donations of new yoga pants/ sports bras, which are needed at the shelter. If you are able to support this venture please drop off the items at the office at CHS. The Wheatland Crisis Society supports women in need, in Chestermere and Langdon, as well as Strathmore.

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Lakers had 2 league games this week. The first was against 2nd place Bert Church. The Lakers won 79-32 with Cole Isbister hitting 4 threes and scoring 16 points. Kasey Haasen chipped in with 19 and Sam Bec led the way with 5 assists. On Thursday, the Lady Lakers defeated Springbank. Kasey Haasen had 26 points and Camren Longstaf contributed 12 points in a 79-21 victory. The team finished the season with a 6-0 record and earned a bye in the first round of playoffs. Foothills Composite, the 4A rivals for the Lady Lakers, travel to Chestermere to play on Feb. 22nd at 6:00 pm. The Lady Laker Invitational will be played on Feb. 23-25th. The team will play Olds on Thursday at 6:00 pm, then Friday at 10:30 am against Strathcona Christian. The final game of the tournament will be against McCoy, the 2nd ranked 3A team in the province, at 7:00 on Saturday. Playoffs start the following Thursday.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Lady Lakers had a busy week in Rocky View League action. They defeated Springbank, 54-24, and Bert Church, 62-36, to conclude their league season. The team finished 2nd in the Rocky View league with a 5-1 record. They will host Bert Church on Wednesday, March 1st in quarter final playoff action. Game time is 6:00. Come on out and support this hard working group of young players. The girls look forward to hosting their 34th annual Lady Lakers Invitational February 23-25.

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

The Varsity Boys defeated Bert Church last week to finish in second place in the Rocky View League and host two playoff games. The boys will host Springbank on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in quarter-final playoff action. The Vrasity Boys have showed tremendous improvement since the start of the season.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The boys lost their final league game 49-32 to Bert Church. The JV boys had a strong season getting contributions from all of the players. They hope to wrap up the season with a deep playoff run. Their first playoff game will be on Wednesday, March 1 in the Wilson gym at CHS against Springbank at 7:45. The team would love your support.