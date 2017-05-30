Chestermere High School Athletics June 1

TRACK

Three members of the track team participated in the South Central Zone Championship, last Tuesday. Shae Doughty finished 4th in discus while Cadence Meszaros finished 3rd in javelin. Katelyn Smith, won the 1500 in record time and will qualify for her second consecutive ASAA Provincial Championship. Katie is one of Chestermere’s most accomplished track athletes ever and we wish her the best of luck in provincials.

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers finished the Rocky View league season in second place with a 5-1 record. The team had a bye last week and will also have a bye this week, in the first round of playoffs. The Lakers will host a semi–final playoff game, at 4:30, on Tuesday, June 6th. With a win they will qualify for the league championship game in Airdrie, on Thursday June 8th.

RUGBY

The girls’ rugby team played in their first 15’s game last week. The rugby teams will be concluding their seasons in the next two weeks.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP

The Cowboys concluded their spring camp this past Friday, with an intra-squad scrimmage. The coaches were pleased with the development of many of the young players. Over 35 players have participated in the spring camp, helping to prepare for the 2017 season.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT TUESDAY JUNE 6th

The annual Athletic Awards Night will take place on Tuesday, June 6th, at 6:00, in the Wilson Gym. Tickets are free for students who paid their full athletic fee. Please see Ms. Zaremba, in the business office, to pick up and/ or purchase tickets. Friday, June 2nd, is the deadline to pick up tickets. Extra tickets for family and friends are $5. Please plan to attend this event honouring the success of our athletes, coaches and teams.