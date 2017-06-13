Chestermere High School Athletics June 15

With the Athletic Awards Night taking place last week, the 2016-2017 athletics’ season is now over. It has been a great year with many individual and team successes. We look forward to another great year in 2017-2018.

RUGBY

The girls played in their final 7’s tournament this past Friday at Westmount Charter School. The team finished off on a high note winning the gold medal championship. The Lakers posted a 48-0 victory in the final. Congrats to the players and coaches on a tremendous season.

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers had quite a week on the soccer pitch. They hosted the semi-final, against George McDougall, last Tuesday. The Lakers had one disallowed goal and were up 1-0 when the Mustangs scored in the last minute. In the ensuing shootout the Lakers lost on penalty kicks. This was a disappointing loss as the team was looking forward to playing in the championship final. In the third place game Ryan Wolff led the way with the Lakers scoring three goals. Harnek Mangot scored the golden goal to give the Lakers the win. Congratulations to coaches and players on an excellent season.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT TUESDAY, JUNE 6th

Thanks to Athletic Director, Ms. Everson for organizing an excellent awards night. It was an enjoyable evening, starting with the snacks provided by the CHS Culinary Arts students. There were numerous minor and major awards given out.

ROY LESTER ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Congratulations to Kate Lloyd on her earning the Roy Lester Award. Kate had an outstanding athletic career at Chestermere.

PRINCIPALS AWARD

There were three very deserving Principal’s award winners: Skylar Graham, Katelyn Smith and Elizabeth Tang. Congratulations to this talented trio.

JODY BELL NATIONAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Ford Witt was the recipient of this award this year for his National Club Wrestling Championship. This is the culmination of Ford’s high school wrestling career.

SENIOR BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

This year we had co-winners in this category. Aussim Saghir and Ethans Isbister earned the Senior Boys Award. Both excelled on the football field and the hardwood of the basketball court.

SENIOR GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Two talented Grade 11’s earned the status of Senior Girls Athlete of the Year. Cadence Meszaros and Stephanie Demeules are two young ladies that will excel as seniors next year.

JUNIOR BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Dakota Konschuh was name Junior Boys Athlete of the Year. He is one to watch the next few years.

JUNIOR GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Shaelynn Doughty is a worthy recipient of the Junior Award. Shae is one of the few CHS athletes to ever play on 5 school teams in one year.

GRADE 9 BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Earning the Grade 9 Boys Athlete of the Year is Chazz Meszaros, an outstanding young athlete, who will excel the next few years.

GRADE 9 GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Carley Smigel , a multi-sport talent was named the Grade 9 Girls Athlete of the Year. Watch for big things from her in high school.

ROY KING TRACK AWARD

The Roy King Award, again, goes to Katelyn Smith. She qualified for Provincials in cross country and track.

MLA LEELA AHEER IN ATTENDANCE

Thanks to our MLA, Leela Aheer, for supporting our coaches and athletes at our Awards Night. We are appreciative of her coming out to this event. It is great to see Leela in her job as an MLA. She was a 7th grader in my English class but I will not divulge the year. 🙂

THEME POSTERS

At our awards night we unveiled 14 3′ by 6′ posters showcasing our athletes and the different sports that our school participates in. Each poster represents a different sport and theme and has one or more pictures of current or past athletes. They were a big hit at the event. They will be permanently mounted in the gym during the summer. We will show all 14 in next week’s final article.