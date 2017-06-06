Chestermere High School Athletics June 8

Track is now completed for the season and soccer and rugby will wrap up this weekend. It was great seeing the seniors dressed up and looking classy at Grad this past weekend. Thanks to our seniors for all their contributions to the athletics program these past three years.

BOYS SOCCER GOING FOR GOLD

The Lakers finished the Rocky View league season in second place with a 5-1 record. They had a first round playoff bye and will have two playoff games this week. They will host George McDougall in the semi-finals. With a win they will qualify for the league championship game on Thursday. With a loss they will play for 3rd place. The 3rd place game and the championship game will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 at Monklands Park in Airdrie. Best of luck to the boys. GO LAKERS!!

KATELYN SMITH PROVINCIAL TRACK

Congratulations to Katelyn Smith who finished 5th, in the 1500, at the ASAA Provincial Track Championship, in Edmonton, last Saturday. Katie qualified for the championship by winning the South Central Zone Championship last week. She ran the 1500 in 5:16.77. While it was not a personal best, it was 5 seconds better than her zone time. Congratulations to this outstanding athlete and student. This is the 5th provincial championship Katie has participated in during her two years at Chestermere. We look for more great results, for Katie, in her senior year in 2017-2018.

RUGBY

The rugby teams will complete their season, this weekend. The girls will play in their final 7’s tournament on Friday at Inland Athletic Park. Best of luck in your final tournament.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT TUESDAY, JUNE 6th

The annual Athletic Awards Night took place on Tuesday, June 6th, at 6:00, in the Wilson Gym. Details were not available at press time. Results and pictures will be included in next week’s article.