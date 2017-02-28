Chestermere High School Athletics – Mar 2

FORD WITT WINS 3rd PROVINCIAL WRESTLING TITLE

Ford Witt, Chestermere’s one man wrestling dynamo, defended his ASAA Rural Wrestling Championship, this past weekend, held in Edson. He wrestled 3 matches, in the 56 kg. category. All three matches ended early with Ford holding a ten point superiority. Ford to earned his second consecutive Provincial Rural Championship. He is now preparing for the final school event of his illustrious career, the overall ASAA Provincial Wrestling Championship. Ford will also defend the overall championship he earned last year. These championships will be held at Bishop Grandin High School, in Calgary, on March 10-11th.

LADY LAKERS INVITATIONAL

CHS hosted our 34th annual Lady Lakers Invitational on February 23-25. It was an outstanding weekend of basketball, with both of our teams finishing second, against a tough McCoy team from Medicine Hat. Thanks to all the parents who supported the tournament. Thanks, as well to all fans who attended games.

SUPPORT OF WHEATLAND CRISIS SOCIETY

The Lady Lakers added a charity component this year as part of the 34th Annual Lady Lakers Invitational. Both the JV and Varsity team agreed that it is important to give back to the community. The girls chose the Wheatland Crisis Society, as it helps families in time of need and services our area. After consulting the Crisis Society about their needs, the teams decided on the yoga pant/sports bra theme as it fit right in with athletics. 78 pieces were collected throughout the tournament, as well as cash donations. We are proud that we are able to help, in a small way, families in crisis.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL

The JV Girls had an outstanding tournament, this past weekend, finishing 2nd at the 34th annual Lady Lakers Invitational. The team won their first three games of the tournament defeating Crescent Heights, Eagle Butte and Brooks. In the final, the girls were up against a powerhouse team in the McCoy Colts. The team had lost to them by 35 a month ago, so we looked forward to the re-match and a chance to prove that we are an improved team. McCoy was very physical and the girls had to really step up their game. Down by only 12 in the 4th quarter the girls lost by 19. Although not happy with the final result, the team and coaches were happy with the effort and the toughness shown. This game will help the team prepare for playoffs coming up. Player of the Game t-shirts were awarded to Jenna Merhi, Emily Baker, Paula Krizaic and Carley Smigel. Tournament all-stars were Carley, Jenna and Shae Doughty. This week, the girls are in league playoffs with games at Chestermere on Wednesday and Friday, and, hopefully, in the finals, on Saturday, in Cochrane.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Lakers took on their 4A rivals, Foothills Composite, on Wednesday. The team had lost twice to them earlier in the season but came out strong in this game, posting a 55-32 win. Scoring was Kasey Haasen with 12, Camren Longstaff with 10. Cole Isbister and Liv Armstrong each chipped in with 9 points. Next the Lady Lakers hosted their Invitational Tournament on the weekend. The first game was an 81-31 victory over Olds. Scoring leaders were Kasey Haasen with 25, Noah Harris with 10 and player of the game, Katie Smith, with 10. The next game was against Strathcona Christian and the Lakers earned a 64-51 victory. Kasey led scorers with 15, while Cole Isbister. Player of the Game, Natalie McKernon, added 12 points. The team then played McCoy from Medicine Hat and lost to the strong 3A team by a score of 68-54. Kasey Haasen was again high scorer with 23 points and Cadence Meszeros had a strong game with 8 points and was named Player of the Game. The All-Stars for the tournament were Kasey , Natalie and Camren Longstaff. The Lady Lakers start their quest for a banner this week with divisional playoffs on Thursday and Saturday.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The JV Lakers were idle last week. They hope to wrap up the season with a deep playoff run. Their first playoff game will be on Wednesday, March 1 in the Wilson gym at CHS against Springbank at 7:45. The team would love your support.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The Varsity Boys did not play, this past weekend. The boys will host Springbank on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in quarter-final playoff action and an opponent TBA on Thursday. With two wins they will qualify for their 6th straight league championship game, on Saturday, in Cochrane. The Lakers hope to have a great week of playoff basketball.