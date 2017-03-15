Chestermere High School Athletics March 15

It was another great weekend for CHS Athletics. We added two more banners to the gym.

FORD WITT EARNS PROVINCIAL SILVER MEDAL

Ford had a great weekend defending his Provincial Championship at ASAA’s Overall Provincial Championship. Ford won four straight matches through the preliminary rounds, all by 10 point superiority. This landed him in the gold medal match against his year long rival. Ford ended up losing a heartbreaker, in a great match, to earn the silver medal. This concluded Ford’s competitive wrestling career for Chestermere High School. Ford leaves as the most accomplished athlete, in CHS history, in an individual sport. Ford would like to thank CHS and everyone for their support, and especially the teachers and students who came out to cheer him on. Congratulations Ford.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL SOUTH CENTRAL ZONE CHAMPIONS

The JV Lady Lakers finished their season in story book fashion. After winning last weekend’s Divisional Championships, the girls participated in the South Central Zone Championships, held at CHS. The girls opened the tournament with a 63-24 victory over Brooks. In the semis, the girls had to come from behind to post a 56-50 win, over a scrappy and tough Canmore team. In the final, against the FCHS Falcons, the offense struggled but the girls stepped up defensively to earn a tough 37-18 win and the ZONE CHAMPIONSHIP. In the final it was the Lady Lakers defense and rebounding that proved to be the difference. This was resilient, hard working and discipline team. The team finished with a 30-7 record. Congratulations on an outstanding season.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Lady Lakers finished up their season with two tough games at the South Central Zone playoffs. They were hoping to qualify for 4A Provincials. The team played their first game against Holy Trinity and lost 65-62. The team went on to face Foothills Composite in “must win” situation. Foothills proved to be too much and the Lady Lakers lost 73-52. The season ended for the Lady Lakers, in their first foray into 4A basketball. It was a successful season, however, as the team finished with 25-11 record. All players are eligible to return next year as they are all in grade 11. Thanks to all the parents, friends and fans that supported the team all year. Thanks to the coaches for working hard with this team.

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL

The Senior Boys participated in the 4A South Central Championships, last week at HTA, in Okotoks. The Lakers lost games with HTA and Foothills Composite to eliminate them and finish their season. Thanks to the coaches for all of their hard work and commitment to this team.

JV BOYS BASKETBALL

The JV Boys lost, last week, in a zone qualifier game. The team travelled to Highwood High School, in High River, to play in this game. The loss ended the JV Lakers season. Thanks to the coaches for their hard work with this young team.

SHOOTING STARS SPRING BASKETBALL

The Shooting Stars Basketball Program is for girls in the Chestermere area and serves to help develop players. Tryouts will take place on Tuesday, March 28th and Thursday, March 30th. U14: 6-7:30, U16: 7:30-9. These are open tryouts for any girls interested. More details on the spring season will be distributed at the tryouts.

WOLFPACK BOYS SPRING BASKETBALL

Wolfpack Basketball is having tryouts for their spring club teams. This program is for boys aged 9-17 in the Chestermere area. Tryouts: March 21 and 23 at Chestermere High, U13 boys from 6:00-7:30. U15/U17 boys from 7:30 to 9:00. For more information visit: wolfpackbasketball.ca or e-mail:wolfpackclubball@gmail.com