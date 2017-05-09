Chestermere High School Athletics – May 11

BADMINTON PROVINCIALS

Congratulations to Jaeger Poffenroth and Elizabeth Tang for a strong showing at the ASAA Provincial Championships, this past weekend, in Red Deer. Elizabeth Tang lost only one round robin match, to a nationally ranked player, qualifying for the A event. She lost a tough quarter-final match and finished 5th. Jaeger played well, losing in the quarter-final of the B event. Congratulations to these two on an amazing high school career. Special thanks to Coaches Massig and Everson for all of their hard work this season

RUGBY

The teams were busy this past weekend. The girls participated in the Springbank and Highwood 7’s tournaments and the boys competed in the Highwood tournament. The experience was very valuable for both teams. This Friday the teams will participate in the first ever Rocky View 7’s Championship to be held at Springbank High School. Games start at 10:00 and carry on throughout the day. Best of luck to the three teams, from Chestermere, that will participate in this exciting event.

BOYS SOCCER

The boys opened the Rocky View season, this past week. They had mixed results, losing 5-1 against Bow Valley and defeating WH Croxford 5-3. They have another busy week with two more league games. This week they host George McDougall and travel to Cochrane. Best of luck to the team.

TRACK

The track and field team is preparing for their season. Their first meet will be the Rocky View Championship, at Foothills Athletic Park, on Monday, May 15. The zone championship takes place the week after, on Tuesday, March 23. We are looking forward to some great results this track season.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP

The Cowboys spring football camp will take place from May 15 through May 26th. Practices will take place 4-5:30, Mondays through Thursdays, and 2:30-4 on Fridays. A parents meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 10th at 5:30. For more details contact Coach Ledieu or Coach Legault.