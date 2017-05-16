Chestermere High School Athletics May 19

RUGBY

The three 7’s rugby teams competed in the first ever Rocky View League Championship, this past Friday, hosted by Springbank. The senior teams competed well, despite having a number of injuries to contend with. The Junior Girls had an outstanding tournament, losing only one game all day. The girls played very well in the playoffs and posted a 31-5 victory over Bow Valley to earn the league championship. Congratulations to all players and coaches, from all three teams. It was great day of rugby.

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers has a great week of soccer, this past week. They earned two big victories to put them in first place in the league standings. Last Tuesday the boys defeated George McDougall, 5-0. On Thursday the team posted a 4-3 victory over Cochrane. This week the Lakers have two more league games, prior to the long weekend.

TRACK

The 32 person track and field team has been working hard to prepare for their season. Their first meet was at the Rocky View Championship, at Foothills Athletic Park, on Monday, May 15. Details will be provided in next week’s article. The top finishers will qualify for the South Central Zone Championship. The zone championship takes place on Tuesday, May 23. We are looking forward to some great results this track season.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP

The Cowboys spring football camp will take place from May 15 through May 26th. Practices will take place 4-5:30, Mondays through Thursdays, and 2:30-4 on Fridays. For more details contact Coach Ledieu or Coach Legault.