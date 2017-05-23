Chestermere High School Athletics May 25

TRACK

This year CHS had the largest track team in many years with over 30 students participating in the RVSD track meet. With many students trying out for the first time, it was a development year for the team. We came away with 5 Zone qualifiers. The students who will attend the Zone track and field meet are: Mackenzie Aquilini – 2nd Junior shot put, Shaelynn Doughty – 2nd Junior discus, Katelyn Smith – 1st Intermediate 1500m, Cadence Meszaros – 1st Intermediate javelin, and Blair Rota – 2nd junior high jump. These 5 will compete in the Zone Championships at Foothills Park on Tuesday, May 23rd. Results next week. Chestermere High is proud of all the athletes took part in the Track and Field this year and look forward to the seasons to come!

BOYS SOCCER

The Lakers had another great week of soccer, this past week. They earned two victories to keep them in first place in the league standings. Last Tuesday the boys defeated Bert Church, 3-0, in a forfeited match. On Thursday the team posted a

4-0 victory over Springbank. The Lakers have a bye next week before playoffs start. The boys have won 5 straight games in league play.

RUGBY

The rugby team did not have any games or tournaments this past week but continued their training. This week the girls will travel to Foothills Composite in Okotoks to play in 7’s games.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP

The Cowboys conclude their spring camp this Friday. Over 30 players have participated in the spring camp, helping to prepare for the 2017 season.

COWBOYS DUO SET TO JOIN REBELS

Congratulations to two graduating Cowboys seniors who will take their talents to the post-secondary level in the fall. Linebacker, Tyler Aarts, and running back, Kaleb Jardine, will suit up, next year, for the Westshore Rebels, in Victoria. Both players had strong spring camps earning their invitation to the team. The Rebels had a great season, last year, winning the B.C. Championship and finishing second in the National Championship game. Tyler and Kaleb were also receiving some attention from U.S schools. Their goal is to suit up at the university level in a year or two. Both players have had outstanding high school careers and have been working hard to prepare for their post-secondary careers. These are two outstanding athletes who have exemplary attitudes and character. Best of luck to this talented pair.

ATHLETIC AWARDS NIGHT TUESDAY JUNE 6th

The annual Athletic Awards Night will take place on Tuesday, June 6at 6:00 in the Wilson Gym. Tickets are free for students who paid their full athletic fee. Please see Ms. Zaremba, in the business office, to pick up and purchase tickets. Friday, June 2nd is the deadline to pick up tickets. Extra tickets for family and friends are $5. Please plan to attend this event honouring the success of our athletes, coaches and teams.