Chestermere High School Athletics – May 4

BADMINTON TEAM AT SOUTH CENTRAL ZONES

After winning their 3rd consecutive Rocky View Badminton Championship, the team has been working hard to prepare for the South Central Zone Championships. Congratulations to the team on a successful zone tournament, hosted by Cochrane High School. Ben Thompson, in boys singles, and Amrit Saini and Steve Burness in boys doubles lost tough games in the tiebreaker round. Rob Butterwick and Garret Letain placed 4th. Stephanie Demeules placed third in her category, earning the bronze medal. Jäger Poffenroth and Elizabeth Tang placed second, earning silver medals, and will be attending the ASAA Provincial Championships this Friday and Saturday in Red Deer. Congratulations to the entire team on a great season. Thanks to Coaches Massig and Everson for all of their hard work this season. Best of luck to Jager and Elizabeth at provincials.

RUGBY

The girls and boys rugby teams have been working very hard in preparation for their season with 7’s exhibition rugby. Both teams are in action, this weekend, at tournaments in Calgary. The teams are also preparing for the first ever Rocky View 7’s Championship to be held, at Springbank, on Friday, May 12.

BOYS SOCCER

The boys’ soccer team has been hard at work preparing for the start of their season. The Lakers play at home on Tuesday and on Thursday travel to Airdrie to play WH Croxford. Best of luck to the coaches and players.

TRACK

The track and field team is preparing for their season. Their first meet will be the Rocky View Championship, at Foothills Athletic Park, on Monday, May 15. The zone championship takes place the week after.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP

The Cowboys spring football camp will be held starting the week after the May long weekend. Details will be given, in this space, next week.