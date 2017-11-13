Chestermere High School Athletics November 13

These are busy times at CHS. All three volleyball teams are preparing for the South Central Zone Championships, this weekend. All four basketball teams have had their tryouts and are preparing for the start of their season in two weeks.

CHS SET TO HOST ZONE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Come out to the school, this weekend, as CHS is hosting the 4A South Central Zone Girls’ Volleyball Championships. This will involve the JV and Senior girls’ teams. There will be some exciting action.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Lakers competed in the gold medal game for the divisional title against the Cochrane Cobras. The girls came off of a very exciting and well deserved win against the George McDougall Mustangs in the semi-final round. Although the girls fought hard until the end, they came up short to a very talented team 3-0. The Lakers should be very proud of their 2nd place finish. They have grown tremendously as a team and have risen up to compete against tough competition this season. This coming weekend the Lakers will host the 4A Zones tournament. It will be an exciting weekend of competitive volleyball as the ladies take on Foothills Composite and Holy Trinity High school to compete for a position in the 4A Provincial Championship.

JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The JV girls volleyball team had a busy final week of league play with two playoff games. On Monday the girls travelled to Springbank where they faced some tough competition and were defeated in three tough sets. On Wednesday they faced the Cochrane Cobras in the bronze medal game. The Lakers finished fourth in the division and look forward to both competing and hosting the zone tournament on the 17th and 18th. The coaches have been very impressed with the improvement of communication on the floor and hope to see the team put forth their best efforts as the season comes to a close.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Lakers were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. The team has been working hard to prepare for the 4A Zone Championship at Holy Trinity Academy. This weekend. Best of luck, at zones, to this young squad.

COWBOYS SENIORS

Congratulations to the 15 Cowboys’ graduating seniors. This was a talented and committed group of players. This will be a tough group to replace, so the Cowboys will be looking for many Grade 10’s next year. Best of luck to all the graduating players.

ALUMNI UPDATE

An update on some alumni achievements…Two former Lakers went head to head on the weekend…Mark Rodehutskors, representing the U of L Horns, and Charn Gill, playing for the MRU Cougars played against each other…On Saturday Mark scored 6 points and had 5 rebounds to help with the MRU victory…Charn scored 11 points and chipped in with 4 assists…Jeff Rodehutskors is a member of the U of L Horns but sitting out the year, as he transferred from the U of C…Tyis Yellow Horn also sitting out the year and looking to play next year at MRU…will update the female athletes in the next few weeks…

On the football side, Cowboys grads, Deni Cekic and Seth Dickin, recently finished their season with the Calgary Colts…both were starting members of the Colts…congratulations to former CHS athlete, Hunter Karl…Hunter played basketball and football at CHS in Grade 10…on the weekend Hunter scored two touchdowns and was the holder on the winning field goal as the U of C Dinos beat the UBC Thunderbirds 44-43 on a last second record setting 59 yard field goal