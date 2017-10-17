Chestermere High School Athletics – October 16

FOOTBALL

Congratulations to the Cowboys on a huge upset win on Saturday. Down 10 in the second quarter, the team clawed back to make the game close. They scored two touchdowns in the last 1:25 of the game to post a 35-27 victory over the George McDougall Mustangs. This was one of the best come from behind wins in team history. It was a tremendous character win for the young Cowboys squad. Running back Roy Outh, coming back from an injury, had a strong game scoring a 75 yard touchdown. Senior slotback, Alen Cekic, had a game for the ages, scoring four touchdowns. Blair Rota converted all five touchdowns. Congratulations to the offensive and defensive lines for excellent games. Senior, Reid McRuvie was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. Next up for the Cowboys is a tough playoff game with the Springbank Phoenix, on Saturday. Best of luck to the team.

GIRLS SOCCER

It was a tough ending for the girls soccer season this past week. After a 5-0 loss against Cochrane at home, the Lakers faced Bow Valley in the quarter-finals of playoffs. The team was up 1-0 at the half with a phenomenal goal by Sharnae Sedres who fired a shot from 25 yards out. Bow Valley tied the game with a free kick and managed to score a late goal to win the match 2-1. Congratulations go out to the team who has shown significant improvement over the past two seasons. This team was a very strong defensive squad. Coaches Henry Faucher and Gary Mitschke are optimistic for continued growth and success for the team in the coming years. Thanks to the coaches for their time and expertise this season.

ALUMNI UPDATE AIMEE WILSON Sad news for Lady Lakers alumnus, Aimee Wilson, who is playing with the University of Alberta Pandas. In a pre-season game, Aimee tore her ACL and is out for the season. Aimee has been through a number of health issues the past few years. With Aimee’s resolve, hard work and dedication you will see her return to the Pandas next season, stronger than ever.

ALUMNI UPDATE KENDALL ARMSTRONG

Kendall is in her 4th year playing with Concordia and has had a strong start to her season. On Saturday she played 27 minutes, scoring 11 points, and helping her team to a 76-70 victory over rival, NAIT. For her efforts Kendall was named the Player of the Game. Kendall has worked very hard the past four years so nice to see her have this success.

ALUMNI UPDATE LAURA COSTELLO

It is good to hear that Laura Costello has returned to the University of the Virgin Islands, after the destruction inflicted by several hurricanes. Laura looks forward to continuing her academic and basketball career.