Chestermere High School Athletics October 30

It is hard to believe that football is over for another season. The volleyball teams are all in playoffs this week with a goal of getting to the league finals. November is always an incredibly busy month as volleyball winds down and basketball practices start.

CROSS COUNTRY

Congratulations to three CHS students who qualified for Cross Country Provincials, last Saturday. Katelyn Smith, Amy Saretsky and Hunter Pullishy all participated in the Provincial Championships in Edmonton. All three competed very well on a beautiful day in Edmonton. All three qualified through their strong result at the South Central Zone Championships on a cold, windy day. Special congratulations to Katelyn. This is the sixth Provincial Championship she has qualified for in her three years at CHS. Congratulations to all team members.

FOOTBALL

The Cowboys finished their season on a high note with a 17-8 victory, over WH Croxford in the Tier 2 Third Place game. The Cowboys were solid in all 3 phases of the game. The defense played very physical and the offense had a number of big plays. Touchdowns were scored by Roy Outh and Alen Cekic. Blair Rota rounded out the scoring with 3 converts and a field goal. Congratulations to all team member and coaches for a hard fought victory. I enjoyed presenting the plaque to the captains, as commissioner of the the RVFL. Thanks to all of the coaches and parent volunteers for all of their hard work in making the season a success.

JV GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The JV girls had another busy week with a league game in Springbank and a tournament in Olds. The team played very well on Thursday night against Springbank, but lost in three sets. Over the weekend they represented the school very well and won two out of five games. The team looks forward to hosting WH Croxford on Wednesday, at 6:00) in quarter-final playoff action.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Lakers secured the 2nd place seed, in playoffs, after defeating Springbank 3-1 in Rocky View league play. On the weekend the girls travelled to Sylvan Lake to participate in the HJ Cody Invitational Tournament. After pool play there was a three way tie for 2nd place. This led to the Lakers playing one set to 25 with the winner moving on to the quarter finals. After the win against David Thompson, the Lakers came up against Lacombe High School where they came up just short in the 3rd set. Although the Lakers did not advance to the semi-finals, the girls learned the importance of anticipation and grit against tough competition. Cadence Mezaros, Emily Dunaway, Steph Demeules and Kaitlyn Fehr received all-star awards for the tournament, for their strong performances. The team looks forward to hosting the first round of playoffs in league play against the Croxford Cavaliers this Wednesday at 7:15.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Boys played in their final league game of the season, last Thursday. The young CHS team lost in four sets. The team now sets their sights on playoffs with a quarter-final game in Airdrie at Bert Church on Wednesday, at 7:15. It was a job well done this weekend by the Lakers in Okotoks. Chazz Meszaros and Matt Freer were both recognized as All-Stars for their play in the tournament. Best of luck to the team as they start playoffs on Wednesday.

JV BASKETBALL TRYOUTS FOR GRADE NINES

Any Grade 9’s that attend CLMS, East Lake, Indus, Langdon or Prince of Peace are eligible to tryout for CHS JV Basketball teams. Tryouts for both teams start this week. The girls’ tryout practices will take place on Wednesday (3:45-5), Thursday (5:30-7:15), and Friday (2:15-4:00). For the boys, practices are Wednesday (5:15-7:15), Thursday (7:15-9) and Friday (5:45-7:30). For more information contact Athletic Director, Tanya Everson.