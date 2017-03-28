Chestermere Lakers host Bantam Classic

The minor hockey season in Chestermere came to a close with the Chestermere Lakers Bantam Classic March 24 to 26.

“This is the final weekend of hockey,” said Tournament Coordinator Janet Schermerhorn.

This was her second year with this event.

“It went really, really well,” she said, “There was some really good competition, there was a lot of close games and, I think, a lot of fun.”

The Chestermere Lakers Minor Hockey club had two teams, the Bantam 1 Lakers and Bantam 2 Lakers competing in Tier 3 and 6 respectively.

The Bantam 1 Lakers won their division while Bantam 2 placed fourth.

“I think they both enjoyed it…obviously both Chestermere teams would have liked to have taken the banner home,” she said.

The annual tournament saw bantam teams from across Alberta come to compete at the Chestermere Regional Recreation Centre (CRRC).

“They all had a great time win or lose,” said Schermerhorn, “It’s a tournament…you always want to win.”

The Bantam Classic has been running in Chestermere since 2010 and is always scheduled on at the very end of the season.

“Playoffs are done so…the stress of the season and going into playoffs and everything is all done,” said Schermerhorn.

She believes that a lot of teams look at this as a fun way to complete the year. She believes that her team of volunteers succeeded in delivering that.

“This is just fun,” she said, “They just come in and they just want to play some good hockey.”