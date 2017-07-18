Chestermere – last week in photos

Line ups for breakfast stretched across the parking lot at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Organizers said that about 1000 people attended the breakfast. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
People enjoy their pancake breakfast at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Organizers said that about 1000 people attended the breakfast. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Volunteer Todd Dunaway cooks the pancakes at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
A live band plays at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
A large crowd gathered to enjoy the warm weather, live music and BBQ lunch at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Nine-year-old Andrew Smith gets his hand painted at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield