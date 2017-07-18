    Home / News / Local News / Chestermere – last week in photos

    Posted on July 18, 2017
    Line ups for breakfast stretched across the parking lot at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Organizers said that about 1000 people attended the breakfast. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    People enjoy their pancake breakfast at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Organizers said that about 1000 people attended the breakfast. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Volunteer Todd Dunaway cooks the pancakes at the Community Stampede Breakfast hosted by Lifepath July 15. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    A live band plays at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    A large crowd gathered to enjoy the warm weather, live music and BBQ lunch at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Nine-year-old Andrew Smith gets his hand painted at the Chestermere Station Stampede BBQ July 13. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

